As the covid vaccine arrives at Maxwell, the staff from the Med group prepares.
They are setting up stations and getting training.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 17:08
|Category:
|Package
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
This work, Covid Vaccine Line Setup, by A1C Ariana Howard
