    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Ariana Howard 

    Air University Public Affairs

    As the covid vaccine arrives at Maxwell, the staff from the Med group prepares.
    They are setting up stations and getting training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 17:08
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780462
    VIRIN: 210111-F-NC309-949
    Filename: DOD_108139300
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Covid Vaccine Line Setup, by A1C Ariana Howard, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    Air Force
    Maxwell AFB
    Covid-19

