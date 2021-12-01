Bob Penrod, fire inspector with Camp Lejeune Fire and Emergency Services, talks about fire safety with personal space heaters on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2020. For more information on fire safety, visit www.NFPA.org. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Makayla Mack)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 15:58
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780453
|VIRIN:
|210112-M-UE056-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108139142
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Space Heater PSA, by LCpl Makayla Mack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT