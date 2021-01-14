Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Around the Air Force: Language Enabled Airmen, COVID Response Partnerships, and Disciplinary Fairness

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Timmethy James 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force     

    This week’s look around the Air Force highlights the Air Force Language Enabled Airman Program, military medical personnel assist civilian hospitals in their COVID response, and Department of the Air Force efforts to ensure fair and impartial disciplinary actions.

    This work, Around the Air Force: Language Enabled Airmen, COVID Response Partnerships, and Disciplinary Fairness, by SSgt Timmethy James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Discipline
    LEAP
    Air Force
    Around The Air Force
    ATAF
    COVID19

