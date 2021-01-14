Lt. Col. Thad Ocampo, 88th Medical Group Allergist and Immunologist, provides safety information concering the COVID-19 vaccines, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Jan. 14th, 2021. This video is part of a series explaining Wright-Patterson’s vaccination program. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 14:22
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|780437
|VIRIN:
|200114-F-RI374-014
|Filename:
|DOD_108138867
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFMC Vaccination Message: Vaccine Safety, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT