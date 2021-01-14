Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Vaccination Message: Vaccine Safety

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Lt. Col. Thad Ocampo, 88th Medical Group Allergist and Immunologist, provides safety information concering the COVID-19 vaccines, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Jan. 14th, 2021. This video is part of a series explaining Wright-Patterson’s vaccination program. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:22
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 780437
    VIRIN: 200114-F-RI374-014
    Filename: DOD_108138867
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    vaccination
    AFMC
    AFMCweneed
    COVID-19

