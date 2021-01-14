Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Vaccination Message: Finish Line

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    Air Force Materiel Command

    Col. DeWayne Lazenby, 88th Medical Chief of Staff, explains how the vaccination can lead to an end of the pandemic, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio, Jan. 14th, 2021. This video is part of a series explaining Wright-Patterson’s vaccination program. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    vaccination
    AFMC
    AFMCweneed
    COVID-19

