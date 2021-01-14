Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint press point by the NATO Secretary General and the President of Mauritania (Q&A)

    BELGIUM

    01.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    Q&A session following the joint press point by the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mr. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:23
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780433
    VIRIN: 210114-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108138856
    Length: 00:22:28
    Location: BE

    TAGS

    President
    NATO
    Secretary General
    Mauritania
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Mohamed Ould Ghazouani

