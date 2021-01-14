Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by David Todd 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Mid-Atlantic

    210114-N-ST310-002 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 14, 2021) The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, now in its 26th year, is the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service, and thus its motto is “A Day On, Not A Day Off.” It is observed on the third Monday of January each year. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 780432
    VIRIN: 210114-N-ST310-001
    Filename: DOD_108138855
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Navy

    NAVFAC

