210114-N-ST310-002 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 14, 2021) The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, now in its 26th year, is the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service, and thus its motto is “A Day On, Not A Day Off.” It is observed on the third Monday of January each year. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 14:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|780432
|VIRIN:
|210114-N-ST310-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108138855
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, by David Todd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT