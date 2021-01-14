2021 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



210114-N-ST310-002 NORFOLK, Va. (Jan. 14, 2021) The Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, now in its 26th year, is the only federal holiday observed as a national day of service, and thus its motto is “A Day On, Not A Day Off.” It is observed on the third Monday of January each year. (U.S. Navy video by David Todd/Released)