Pilots from the 13th and 110th Bomb Squadrons assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, performed a flyover of the Kansas Speedway for the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas City, Kansas, Oct 18, 2020. T-38 Talon flyovers provide needed training to keep pilots mission ready for flights in the B-2 Spirit, America's premier strategic stealth bomber aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 17:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780428
|VIRIN:
|201018-F-GE908-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108138820
|Length:
|00:19:53
|Location:
|WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Whiteman AFB 13th, 110th Bomb Squadrons perform T-38 Talon flyover for NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400, by A1C Parker McCauley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
