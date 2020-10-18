Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Whiteman AFB 13th, 110th Bomb Squadrons perform T-38 Talon flyover for NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400

    WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Parker McCauley 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Pilots from the 13th and 110th Bomb Squadrons assigned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, performed a flyover of the Kansas Speedway for the NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 in Kansas City, Kansas, Oct 18, 2020. T-38 Talon flyovers provide needed training to keep pilots mission ready for flights in the B-2 Spirit, America's premier strategic stealth bomber aircraft. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Thomas Johns)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 17:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780428
    VIRIN: 201018-F-GE908-1001
    Filename: DOD_108138820
    Length: 00:19:53
    Location: WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE, MO, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Whiteman AFB 13th, 110th Bomb Squadrons perform T-38 Talon flyover for NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400, by A1C Parker McCauley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Whiteman AFB
    NASCAR
    Flyover
    T-38 Talon
    110th Bomb Squadron
    13th Bomb Squadron

