AZNG hosts mobile COVID-19 test site with White Mountain Apache Tribe

Arizona National Guard service members prepare and collect COVID-19 test samples Jan. 13, 2021 in Whiteriver, Ariz. on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation before transporting them to a state lab for testing. Arizona Citizen-Soldiers and Airmen continue to support community needs during this state of emergency response. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Dillon Davis)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 13:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780424
|VIRIN:
|210113-Z-RC891-028
|Filename:
|DOD_108138801
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|WHITERIVER, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
