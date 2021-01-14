Joint press point by the NATO Secretary General and the President of Mauritania (Opening remarks)
BELGIUM
01.14.2021
Courtesy Video
Joint press point by the NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and the President Islamic Republic of Mauritania Mr. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 13:28
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|780412
|VIRIN:
|210114-O-D0483-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108138773
|Length:
|00:08:26
|Location:
|BE
Video Analytics
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
PUBLIC DOMAIN
MORE LIKE THIS
CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS
TAGS
Flag
Asset
Joint press point by the NATO Secretary General and the President of Mauritania (Opening remarks)
LEAVE A COMMENT