Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Visit to NATO by the President of Mauritania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELGIUM

    01.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Natochannel       

    NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomes the President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, Mr. Mohamed Ould Ghazouani at NATO headquarters.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780408
    VIRIN: 210114-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108138745
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: BE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    President
    NATO
    Secretary General
    Mauritania
    Jens Stoltenberg
    Mohamed Ould Ghazouani

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT