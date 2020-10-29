Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Offut's first M-18 training

    NE, UNITED STATES

    10.29.2020

    Video by Kevin Schwandt 

    55th Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 55th Security Forces Squadron are first to receive combat arms training using the M-18 on Offutt AFB.

    Date Taken: 10.29.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 14:22
    Location: NE, US

    TAGS

    Offutt AFB
    55th Wing
    55th SFS
    55th MSG

