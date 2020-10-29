Members of the 55th Security Forces Squadron are first to receive combat arms training using the M-18 on Offutt AFB.
|Date Taken:
|10.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 14:22
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780403
|VIRIN:
|201029-F-CV998-512
|Filename:
|DOD_108138661
|Length:
|00:02:15
|Location:
|NE, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Offut's first M-18 training, by Kevin Schwandt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
