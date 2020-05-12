Promotion of Maj. Michael Lee to Lt. Col.

Maj. Michael Lee was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in December 2020 by Maj. Gen. Mark Palzer , the Commanding General of the 99th Readiness Division (Fort Dix, New Jersey).
Lt. Col. Lee, a 4th generation Soldier, is the first commissioned officer in is family. During his remarks he thanked his mother for being the driving force in his life. He also thanked his family, colleagues, and mentors, specifically Maj. Gen. Deborah L. Kotulich, the Chief of Staff for U.S. Transportation Command, for supporting him throughout his career.
Lt. Col. Lee currently serves as the Chief of Operations for the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Operations Section.
