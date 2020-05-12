Promotion of Maj. Michael Lee to Lt. Col.

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780400" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Maj. Michael Lee was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in December 2020 by Maj. Gen. Mark Palzer , the Commanding General of the 99th Readiness Division (Fort Dix, New Jersey).

Lt. Col. Lee, a 4th generation Soldier, is the first commissioned officer in is family. During his remarks he thanked his mother for being the driving force in his life. He also thanked his family, colleagues, and mentors, specifically Maj. Gen. Deborah L. Kotulich, the Chief of Staff for U.S. Transportation Command, for supporting him throughout his career.

Lt. Col. Lee currently serves as the Chief of Operations for the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Operations Section.