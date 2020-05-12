Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Promotion of Maj. Michael Lee to Lt. Col.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.05.2020

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    Maj. Michael Lee was promoted to Lieutenant Colonel in December 2020 by Maj. Gen. Mark Palzer , the Commanding General of the 99th Readiness Division (Fort Dix, New Jersey).
    Lt. Col. Lee, a 4th generation Soldier, is the first commissioned officer in is family. During his remarks he thanked his mother for being the driving force in his life. He also thanked his family, colleagues, and mentors, specifically Maj. Gen. Deborah L. Kotulich, the Chief of Staff for U.S. Transportation Command, for supporting him throughout his career.
    Lt. Col. Lee currently serves as the Chief of Operations for the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Operations Section.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2020
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 12:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780400
    VIRIN: 201205-A-NV630-079
    Filename: DOD_108138570
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Promotion 4th ESC

