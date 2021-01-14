Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    C-130 Hercules transporting 182nd Security Forces Squadron to Washington D.C. for presidential inauguration support Jan. 14, 2021 (B-Roll)

    PEORIA, IL, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Paul Helmig 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    A C-130 Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, transports equipment and Airmen with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron to Washington D.C. for presidential inauguration support from Peoria, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. The Airmen were part of the up to 15,000 National Guardsmen authorized by the Department of Defense to assist civilian authorities in operations supporting the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Paul Helmig)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 12:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780399
    VIRIN: 210114-Z-QB509-1001
    Filename: DOD_108138562
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: PEORIA, IL, US 

    This work, C-130 Hercules transporting 182nd Security Forces Squadron to Washington D.C. for presidential inauguration support Jan. 14, 2021 (B-Roll), by SrA Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air National Guard
    presidential inauguration
    Air Force
    C-130 Hercules

