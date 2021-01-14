A C-130 Hercules assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, Illinois Air National Guard, transports equipment and Airmen with the 182nd Security Forces Squadron to Washington D.C. for presidential inauguration support from Peoria, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021. The Airmen were part of the up to 15,000 National Guardsmen authorized by the Department of Defense to assist civilian authorities in operations supporting the 59th presidential inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Paul Helmig)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 12:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780399
|VIRIN:
|210114-Z-QB509-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108138562
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|PEORIA, IL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, C-130 Hercules transporting 182nd Security Forces Squadron to Washington D.C. for presidential inauguration support Jan. 14, 2021 (B-Roll), by SrA Paul Helmig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT