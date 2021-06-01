Ask Dr. Kaplan (COVID-19 Vaccine)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2021

    Video by Deidre Smith 

    Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Jacksonville

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Capt. Michael Kaplan explains the benefits to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.

    Date Taken: 01.06.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 11:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780397
    VIRIN: 210106-N-QA097-118
    Filename: DOD_108138502
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US 

    Naval Hospital Jacksonville
    Kaplan
    COVID-19 vaccine
    #MHSVaccine

