Naval Hospital Jacksonville's Capt. Michael Kaplan explains the benefits to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine.
|Date Taken:
|01.06.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780397
|VIRIN:
|210106-N-QA097-118
|Filename:
|DOD_108138502
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Ask Dr. Kaplan (COVID-19 Vaccine), by Deidre Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT