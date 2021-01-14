Farewell ceremony to honor Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and Assistant Secretaries Shon J. Manasco, John R. Roth, Thomas E. Ayres, William B. Roper Jr., and John W. Henderson

The Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Chief of Space Operations host a ceremony to honor Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett and Assistant Secretaries Shon J. Manasco, John R. Roth, Thomas E. Ayres, William B. Roper Jr., and John W. Henderson, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 12:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|780393
|Filename:
|DOD_108138423
|Length:
|00:52:42
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
