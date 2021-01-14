Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Farewell ceremony to honor Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and Assistant Secretaries Shon J. Manasco, John R. Roth, Thomas E. Ayres, William B. Roper Jr., and John W. Henderson

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Media Activity     

    The Chief of Staff of the Air Force and Chief of Space Operations host a ceremony to honor Secretary of the Air Force Barbara M. Barrett and Assistant Secretaries Shon J. Manasco, John R. Roth, Thomas E. Ayres, William B. Roper Jr., and John W. Henderson, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington, D.C., Jan. 14, 2021.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 12:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780393
    Filename: DOD_108138423
    Length: 00:52:42
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Farewell ceremony to honor Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett and Assistant Secretaries Shon J. Manasco, John R. Roth, Thomas E. Ayres, William B. Roper Jr., and John W. Henderson, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Secretary of the Air Force
    John W. Henderson
    Shon J. Manasco
    Barbara M. Barrett
    John R. Roth
    Thomas E. Ayres
    William B. Roper Jr.

