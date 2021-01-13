Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Army scientists pick top 10 coolest advances of 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MD, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Patricia Riippa 

    Army Research Laboratory

    ADELPHI, Md. -- Last year had its share of science and technology advances from Army researchers. The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, now known as DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory, the Army’s corporate research laboratory, has the mission to operationalize science for transformational overmatch. Read more... https://www.army.mil/article/242136/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 10:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780378
    VIRIN: 210113-O-GE184-347
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108138324
    Length: 00:06:07
    Location: MD, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Office of Science and Technology Policy

    TAGS

    science
    army research laboratory
    technology
    army futures command
    devcom
    Top10

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT