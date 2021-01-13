Army scientists pick top 10 coolest advances of 2020

ADELPHI, Md. -- Last year had its share of science and technology advances from Army researchers. The U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command, now known as DEVCOM, Army Research Laboratory, the Army’s corporate research laboratory, has the mission to operationalize science for transformational overmatch. Read more... https://www.army.mil/article/242136/
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 10:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780378
|VIRIN:
|210113-O-GE184-347
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108138324
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|MD, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
