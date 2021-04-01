Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bravo Company Gas Chamber

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    01.04.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    Recruits with Bravo Company, 1st Recruit Training Battalion, prepare and perform chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) defense training at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, S.C. Jan. 04, 2021. Training for CBRN defense is an event in which recruits experience the exposure of gasses and learn how to properly use a gas mask. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Godfrey Ampong)

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 09:51
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780370
    VIRIN: 210104-M-GA002-1001
    Filename: DOD_108138178
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bravo Company Gas Chamber, by LCpl Godfrey Ampong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Recruit
    Parris Island
    Gas Chamber
    Marine Corps
    Recruit Training

