Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force-B-Roll Cold War Gallery

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.10.2021

    Video by Ken LaRock 

    National Museum of the U.S. Air Force

    UAS(Drone) footage of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Cold War Gallery.(Public Domain)

    National Museum of the United States Air Force -- the oldest and largest military aviation museum in the world -- located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton, Ohio.

    The National Museum of the United States Air Force collects, researches, conserves, interprets and presents the Air Force's history, heritage and traditions, as well as today's mission to fly, fight and win ... in Air, Space and Cyberspace to a global audience through engaging exhibits, educational outreach, special programs, and the stewardship of the national historic collection. These statutory duties delegated by the Secretary of the Air Force are accomplished on behalf of the American people. We are the keepers of their stories.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780367
    VIRIN: 210110-F-IO108-083
    Filename: DOD_108138098
    Length: 00:14:15
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Museum of the U.S. Air Force-B-Roll Cold War Gallery, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    museum

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT