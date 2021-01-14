Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    88th MDG Vaccination Message: Safety

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Video by Christopher Decker 

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Lt. Col. Thad Ocampo, 88th Medical Group Allergy and Immunology Chief, provides safety information concering the COVID-19 vaccines, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2021. This video is part of a series explaining Wright-Patterson’s vaccination program. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 10:47
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 780365
    VIRIN: 210114-F-RI374-1004
    Filename: DOD_108138096
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 88th MDG Vaccination Message: Safety, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    vaccination
    88 ABW
    COVID-19

