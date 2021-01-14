Lt. Col. Thad Ocampo, 88th Medical Group Allergy and Immunology Chief, provides safety information concering the COVID-19 vaccines, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 14, 2021. This video is part of a series explaining Wright-Patterson’s vaccination program. (U.S. Air Force video by Christopher Decker)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 10:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|780365
|VIRIN:
|210114-F-RI374-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_108138096
|Length:
|00:01:27
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 88th MDG Vaccination Message: Safety, by Christopher Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT