    WWII Vet Dan Crowley Full Ceremony

    UNITED STATES

    01.14.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    A World War II veteran who was a POW in the Pacific theater, receives the Combat Infantry Badge, sergeant stripes, and the POW Medal 76 years later.

    Video by Air Force SSgt. Brycen Guerrero.

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 08:46
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 780354
    Filename: DOD_108138028
    Length: 00:25:40
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WWII Vet Dan Crowley Full Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    POW
    Combat Infantry Badge
    WWII
    Dan Crowley

