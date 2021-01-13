Brig. Gen. Greg Haase | Century in the Sky

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Retired Brig. Gen. Greg Haase, former commander of the Minnesota National Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing, speaks about the unit's centennial and their century in the sky.



The 133rd Airlift Wing operates C-130 Hercules aircraft and is one of two Air National Guard flying units in Minnesota. Established in 1921 through the 109th observation squadron, there are now 1,200 Airmen assigned to the Wing, including the 133rd Operations Group, 109th Airlift Squadron, the 133rd Maintenance Group, the 133rd Medical Group and the 133rd Mission Support Group. In addition, the Wing provides support to the 210th Engineering Squadron and the 208th Weather Flight. The citizen-airmen of the Minnesota National Guard are ‘Always Ready’ to fight the nation’s wars, protect the country, respond to state emergencies and contribute to local communities.