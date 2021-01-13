Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Brig. Gen. Greg Haase | Century in the Sky

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAINT PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Ben Houtkooper  

    Minnesota National Guard

    Retired Brig. Gen. Greg Haase, former commander of the Minnesota National Guard's 133rd Airlift Wing, speaks about the unit's centennial and their century in the sky.

    The 133rd Airlift Wing operates C-130 Hercules aircraft and is one of two Air National Guard flying units in Minnesota. Established in 1921 through the 109th observation squadron, there are now 1,200 Airmen assigned to the Wing, including the 133rd Operations Group, 109th Airlift Squadron, the 133rd Maintenance Group, the 133rd Medical Group and the 133rd Mission Support Group. In addition, the Wing provides support to the 210th Engineering Squadron and the 208th Weather Flight. The citizen-airmen of the Minnesota National Guard are ‘Always Ready’ to fight the nation’s wars, protect the country, respond to state emergencies and contribute to local communities.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 09:33
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 780350
    VIRIN: 210113-Z-BC699-1001
    Filename: DOD_108137997
    Length: 00:17:49
    Location: SAINT PAUL, MN, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brig. Gen. Greg Haase | Century in the Sky, by SFC Ben Houtkooper, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    C-130 Hercules

    TAGS

    Minnesota
    Minnesota National Guard
    National Guard
    133rd Airlift Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT