On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: U.S Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa commander visits North Africa and one U.S National Guard soldier gives back, enriches U.S and Romanian lives.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.14.2021 03:58
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|780316
|VIRIN:
|210112-D-TX415-133
|Filename:
|DOD_108137902
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Europe Report January 12, 2020, by Chris Knoblauch and A1C Zoe Wiggins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT