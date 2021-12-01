Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Europe Report January 12, 2020

    GERMANY

    01.12.2021

    Video by Chris Knoblauch and Airman 1st Class Zoe Wiggins

    Regional Media Center AFN Europe

    On this edition of the AFN Europe Report: U.S Air Forces Europe-Air Forces Africa commander visits North Africa and one U.S National Guard soldier gives back, enriches U.S and Romanian lives.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 03:58
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 780316
    VIRIN: 210112-D-TX415-133
    Filename: DOD_108137902
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: DE

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    EUCOM
    U.S Army
    National Guard
    AFN Europe
    USAFE-AF Africa
    U.S. Army Europe and Africa

