Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Zama Pulse 21.01.01

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    01.14.2021

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    Here is the latest episode of the Zama Pulse, the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
    Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy!
    This month's News Headlines:
    - New Year’s Message
    - New USAG Japan CSM
    - COVID-19 Vaccine
    - On- and Off-Post Activity
    - New Year’s Traditions in Japan

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.14.2021 01:23
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 780302
    VIRIN: 210114-A-MS361-658
    Filename: DOD_108137796
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Zama Pulse 21.01.01, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #USArmy #AMC #IMCOM #IMCOMPACIFIC #USARJ #CampZama

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT