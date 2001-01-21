Here is the latest episode of the Zama Pulse, the show with news highlights, community updates, and features on Japanese culture!
Keep an eye out for new episodes in the future. We hope you enjoy!
This month's News Headlines:
- New Year’s Message
- New USAG Japan CSM
- COVID-19 Vaccine
- On- and Off-Post Activity
- New Year’s Traditions in Japan
This work, Zama Pulse 21.01.01, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
