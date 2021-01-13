Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez - Dignified Transfer

    DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez of Grand Prairie, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Bermudez was assigned to Army Support Group-Kuwait, Army Central Command, Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780287
    VIRIN: 210113-F-F3100-1001
    Filename: DOD_108137554
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US 
    Hometown: GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, US

