B-Roll: Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez - Dignified Transfer

A U.S. Army carry team transfers the remains of Army Staff Sgt. Anthony C. Bermudez of Grand Prairie, Texas, Jan. 13, 2021, at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Bermudez was assigned to Army Support Group-Kuwait, Army Central Command, Arifjan, Kuwait. (U.S. Air Force video courtesy Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations)
|01.13.2021
|01.13.2021 20:36
|B-Roll
|780287
|210113-F-F3100-1001
|DOD_108137554
|00:01:59
|DOVER AIR FORCE BASE, DE, US
|GRAND PRAIRIE, TX, US
|1
|1
