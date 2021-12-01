Alan Steel, executive director of the Javits Convention Center, accompanied by Dr. Eugene Heslin, 1st deputy commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, receives the vaccine as part of the rehearsal process for mass COVID-19 vaccinations in support of the New York State Department of Health at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, January 12, 2021. The New York State Department of Health conducts vaccination efforts for essential workers and members of the community over age 75 beginning January 13, 2021. Eligible members of the public can register for a vaccine appointment through the Department of Health website. The National Guard has more than 350 Guardsmen and women deployed to the vaccination site to support staffing for the site. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 21:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780286
|VIRIN:
|210112-A-RV314-648
|Filename:
|DOD_108137548
|Length:
|00:02:41
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Staff workers at the Javits NY vaccination site receive the vaccine, by SGT Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
