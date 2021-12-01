Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Staff workers at the Javits NY vaccination site receive the vaccine

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    New York National Guard

    Alan Steel, executive director of the Javits Convention Center, accompanied by Dr. Eugene Heslin, 1st deputy commissioner of the New York State Department of Health, receives the vaccine as part of the rehearsal process for mass COVID-19 vaccinations in support of the New York State Department of Health at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, January 12, 2021. The New York State Department of Health conducts vaccination efforts for essential workers and members of the community over age 75 beginning January 13, 2021. Eligible members of the public can register for a vaccine appointment through the Department of Health website. The National Guard has more than 350 Guardsmen and women deployed to the vaccination site to support staffing for the site. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 

    New York Army National Guard
    NYNG
    53rd Troop Command
    nationalguardcovid19
    JTF Javits
    Javax

