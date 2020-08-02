Kids from Misawa Air Base and city come together to play friendly games of ice hockey. The event's themes are the vegetables produced in the Aomori region such as garlic or other such things like clams. This is the 8th annual event and is held at the Misawa Ice Arena.
|02.08.2020
|01.13.2021 18:07
|Package
|780267
|200208-N-EH855-891
|DOD_108137350
|00:04:50
|AOMORI, JP
|1
|1
This work, Misawa's Ice Hockey Exhibition 2020 B-roll Package, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
