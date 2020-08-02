Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Misawa's Ice Hockey Exhibition 2020 B-roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AOMORI, JAPAN

    02.08.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Bryan Mai 

    AFN Misawa

    Kids from Misawa Air Base and city come together to play friendly games of ice hockey. The event's themes are the vegetables produced in the Aomori region such as garlic or other such things like clams. This is the 8th annual event and is held at the Misawa Ice Arena.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2020
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 18:07
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780267
    VIRIN: 200208-N-EH855-891
    Filename: DOD_108137350
    Length: 00:04:50
    Location: AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa's Ice Hockey Exhibition 2020 B-roll Package, by PO2 Bryan Mai, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Hockey
    Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT