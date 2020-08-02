Misawa's Ice Hockey Exhibition 2020 B-roll Package

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780267" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Kids from Misawa Air Base and city come together to play friendly games of ice hockey. The event's themes are the vegetables produced in the Aomori region such as garlic or other such things like clams. This is the 8th annual event and is held at the Misawa Ice Arena.