Javits NY Vaccine Virtual Walkthrough 12 JAN 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780264" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This is first-person virtual walkthrough of COVID-19 vaccinations with the New York State Department of Health at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, January 12, 2021. The National Guard has more than 350 Guardsmen and women deployed to the vaccination site to support staffing for the site. The New York State Department of Health conducts vaccination efforts for essential workers and members of the community over age 75 beginning January 13, 2021. Eligible members of the public can register for a vaccine appointment through the Department of Health website. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Michael O’Hagan)