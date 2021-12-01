This is first-person virtual walkthrough of COVID-19 vaccinations with the New York State Department of Health at the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan, New York, January 12, 2021. The National Guard has more than 350 Guardsmen and women deployed to the vaccination site to support staffing for the site. The New York State Department of Health conducts vaccination efforts for essential workers and members of the community over age 75 beginning January 13, 2021. Eligible members of the public can register for a vaccine appointment through the Department of Health website. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Maj. Michael O’Hagan)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 21:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780264
|VIRIN:
|210112-F-SB907-067
|Filename:
|DOD_108137287
|Length:
|00:02:40
|Location:
|NEW YORK, NY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Javits NY Vaccine Virtual Walkthrough 12 JAN 2021, by Maj. Michael O'Hagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
