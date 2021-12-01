Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Health Clinic COVID-19 Update

    YUMA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Riley Williams 

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground

    U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Health Clinic OIC MAJ Jennifer Fiandt discusses the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations.

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 18:49
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 780262
    Filename: DOD_108137240
    Length: 00:06:06
    Location: YUMA, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Health Clinic COVID-19 Update, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

