U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Health Clinic OIC MAJ Jennifer Fiandt discusses the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccinations.
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 18:49
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|780262
|Filename:
|DOD_108137240
|Length:
|00:06:06
|Location:
|YUMA, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Yuma Proving Ground Health Clinic COVID-19 Update, by Riley Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
