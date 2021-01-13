Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Operations

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2021

    Video by Cpl. Auburne Johnson 

    II MEF Information Group

    The U.S. Marine Corps works alongside partners and allies to train and further develop air operations. This integrated training will provide interdependence to improve international capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Auburne D. Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 20:22
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780251
    VIRIN: 210113-M-LK697-001
    Filename: DOD_108137032
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Operations, by Cpl Auburne Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Allies
    Marines
    Training
    Aviation
    Partnered

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT