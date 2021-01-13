The U.S. Marine Corps works alongside partners and allies to train and further develop air operations. This integrated training will provide interdependence to improve international capabilities. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Auburne D. Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 20:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780251
|VIRIN:
|210113-M-LK697-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108137032
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Air Operations, by Cpl Auburne Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT