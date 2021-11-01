Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCENTCOM's message regarding the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination.

    MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie Jr., commander, U.S. Central Command and Fleet Master Chief James Herdel, senior enlisted leader, U.S. Central Command provide a COVID-19 vaccine update to command personnel.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 13:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780244
    VIRIN: 210111-D-D0477-015
    PIN: 210111
    Filename: DOD_108136862
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, USCENTCOM's message regarding the importance of the COVID-19 vaccination., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    McKenzie
    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    vaccine
    Herdel
    COVID-19

