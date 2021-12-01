North Carolina National Guard Soldiers help vaccinate forsyth county residents with the COVID-19 Vaccine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Jamar Pugh)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 13:21
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|780242
|VIRIN:
|210112-A-AK274-845
|Filename:
|DOD_108136853
|Length:
|00:02:00
|Location:
|NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NCNG COVID-19 Vaccinations (Winston-Salem), by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
