    NCNG COVID-19 Vaccinations (Winston-Salem)

    NC, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Marcel Pugh 

    382nd Public Affairs Detachment

    North Carolina National Guard Soldiers help vaccinate forsyth county residents with the COVID-19 Vaccine, Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Jan. 12, 2021. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. Jamar Pugh)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 13:21
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780242
    VIRIN: 210112-A-AK274-845
    Filename: DOD_108136853
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NCNG COVID-19 Vaccinations (Winston-Salem), by SGT Marcel Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    North Carolina National Guard
    National Guard
    NCNG
    COVID19NationalGuard
    COVID19 National Guard

