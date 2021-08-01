Load crews from the 354th and 18th Aircraft Maintenance Units competed in the annual load crew competition on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Jan. 8, 2021. The competition consists of a written test, uniform and toolbox inspection, and munitions loading portion. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 13:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780240
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-XX992-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108136843
|Length:
|00:01:03
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Eielson brings back load competition between F-35 and F-16 crews, by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT