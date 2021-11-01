Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Roll Up Your Sleeves: Cobra Clinic

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.11.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    This weeks Roll Up Your Sleeves is at the Cobra Clinic. Cobra is a new concept that has been put in place at Aviano AB. Take a look to see what it is all about.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 12:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780238
    VIRIN: 210111-F-XG201-550
    Filename: DOD_108136834
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: AVIANO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Roll Up Your Sleeves: Cobra Clinic, by SSgt Heidi Goodsell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cobra
    Aviano AB
    31st FW
    RUYS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT