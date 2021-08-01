Aviano Remembers Jolly 22

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Ruane, Capt. Christopher Stover, Tech. Sgt. Dale Mathews and Staff Sgt. Afton Ponce were killed on Jan. 7, 2014, when their helicopter crashed while performing a low-level training mission in England. After serving 12 years at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, the 56th RQS relocated to Aviano Air Base in May 2018. Although the squadron moved more than 1,000 miles away, on the anniversary of the tragic accident the tradition and memories are still carried on.
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 12:17
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|780235
|VIRIN:
|210108-F-XG201-748
|Filename:
|DOD_108136789
|Length:
|00:02:42
|Location:
|AVIANO, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
