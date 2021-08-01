Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Remembers Jolly 22

    AVIANO, ITALY

    01.08.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heidi Goodsell 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Ruane, Capt. Christopher Stover, Tech. Sgt. Dale Mathews and Staff Sgt. Afton Ponce were killed on Jan. 7, 2014, when their helicopter crashed while performing a low-level training mission in England. After serving 12 years at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, the 56th RQS relocated to Aviano Air Base in May 2018. Although the squadron moved more than 1,000 miles away, on the anniversary of the tragic accident the tradition and memories are still carried on.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Memorial
    Aviano AB
    Rescue Squadron
    31st FW
    Jolly 22

