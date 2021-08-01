Aviano Remembers Jolly 22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780235" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Capt. Sean Ruane, Capt. Christopher Stover, Tech. Sgt. Dale Mathews and Staff Sgt. Afton Ponce were killed on Jan. 7, 2014, when their helicopter crashed while performing a low-level training mission in England. After serving 12 years at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, the 56th RQS relocated to Aviano Air Base in May 2018. Although the squadron moved more than 1,000 miles away, on the anniversary of the tragic accident the tradition and memories are still carried on.