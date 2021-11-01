Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coronavirus Vaccines on USS San Antonio

    UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jacob Milham 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force Atlantic

    USS San Antonio (LPD-17) is the first ship to administer the coronavirus vaccine to crew members aboard the ship. Watch the video and listen to why Sailors made the choice to get the vaccine.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 12:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 780234
    VIRIN: 210112-N-OW182-0004
    Filename: DOD_108136788
    Length: 00:01:31
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coronavirus Vaccines on USS San Antonio, by PO2 Jacob Milham, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Vaccine
    LPD
    Ship
    SURFLANT
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19

