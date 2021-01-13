Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Department Leaders Discuss The Digital Marketplace

    01.13.2021

    Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, and Katie Arrington, acquisition and sustainment chief information security officer, discuss the Trusted Capital Digital Marketplace, an investment ecosystem designed to promote innovation and ensure access to trusted sources of capital for emerging technologies and critical capabilities required for national security, Jan. 13, 2021.

