Ellen M. Lord, undersecretary of defense for acquisition and sustainment, and Katie Arrington, acquisition and sustainment chief information security officer, discuss the Trusted Capital Digital Marketplace, an investment ecosystem designed to promote innovation and ensure access to trusted sources of capital for emerging technologies and critical capabilities required for national security, Jan. 13, 2021.
|Date Taken:
|01.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 11:17
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|780221
|Filename:
|DOD_108136704
|Length:
|00:29:52
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Defense Department Leaders Discuss The Digital Marketplace, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
