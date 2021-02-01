UAS(Drone) footage of the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, Missile Gallery.(Public Domain)
National Museum of the United States Air Force -- the oldest and largest military aviation museum in the world -- located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton, Ohio.
The National Museum of the United States Air Force collects, researches, conserves, interprets and presents the Air Force's history, heritage and traditions, as well as today's mission to fly, fight and win ... in Air, Space and Cyberspace to a global audience through engaging exhibits, educational outreach, special programs, and the stewardship of the national historic collection. These statutory duties delegated by the Secretary of the Air Force are accomplished on behalf of the American people. We are the keepers of their stories.
|Date Taken:
|01.02.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 10:33
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780214
|VIRIN:
|210102-F-IO108-503
|Filename:
|DOD_108136665
|Length:
|00:06:15
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, National Museum of the U.S. Air Force-B-Roll Missile Gallery, by Ken LaRock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
