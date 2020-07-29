COVID-19 Safety Rules

U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Command, Fleet Marine Force Atlantic continue to take precautionary measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Danielle Prentice)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 10:04
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|780211
|VIRIN:
|200729-M-TH199-011
|Filename:
|DOD_108136605
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
