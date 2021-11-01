Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Pennsylvania National Guard supports Capitol Response-PA

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. George Roach 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Pennsylvania National Guard

    U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Anthony Varner, Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 104th Calvary Regiment, 56th Styrker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania National Guard, speaks to the diversity of the Soldiers within the ranks in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 11, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the nation’s capitol to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. George Roach)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 10:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780204
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-QH938-1001
    Filename: DOD_108136476
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pennsylvania National Guard supports Capitol Response-PA, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pennsylvania National Guard
    56SBCT
    CAPDC21
    Operation Capitol Response-PA

