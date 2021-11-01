Pennsylvania National Guard supports Capitol Response-PA

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Anthony Varner, Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 104th Calvary Regiment, 56th Styrker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania National Guard, speaks to the diversity of the Soldiers within the ranks in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 11, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the nation’s capitol to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. George Roach)