U.S. Army Sergeant 1st Class Anthony Varner, Charlie Troop, 2nd Squadron, 104th Calvary Regiment, 56th Styrker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania National Guard, speaks to the diversity of the Soldiers within the ranks in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 11, 2021. National Guard Soldiers and Airmen from several states have traveled to the nation’s capitol to provide support to federal and district authorities leading up to the 59th Presidential Inauguration. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. George Roach)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 10:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780204
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-QH938-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108136476
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Pennsylvania National Guard supports Capitol Response-PA, by MSgt George Roach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT