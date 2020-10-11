Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Area Support Group - Welcome Video

    KUWAIT

    11.10.2020

    Video by Joseph Black 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    Soldiers and civilians from Area Support Group - Kuwait provide information on resources and opportunities available while in theater.

    Date Taken: 11.10.2020
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 08:06
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780198
    VIRIN: 201110-D-IE486-751
    Filename: DOD_108136443
    Length: 00:03:36
    Location: KW

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    TAGS

    leadership
    service
    Soldiers
    Kuwait

