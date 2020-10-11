Area Support Group - Welcome Video

Soldiers and civilians from Area Support Group - Kuwait provide information on resources and opportunities available while in theater.
|Date Taken:
|11.10.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 08:06
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780198
|VIRIN:
|201110-D-IE486-751
|Filename:
|DOD_108136443
|Length:
|00:03:36
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT