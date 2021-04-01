Sgt. Maj. Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Africa Command, is one of the first members of AFRICOM vaccinated against COVID-19. The voluntary, safe & effective vaccine is the first step in protecting personnel, families & host-nation communities.
|Date Taken:
|01.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 03:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780187
|VIRIN:
|210104-A-FC375-124
|Filename:
|DOD_108136263
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|BW, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, First members of AFRICOM vaccinated against #COVID19, by SSG Flor Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
