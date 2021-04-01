Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    First members of AFRICOM vaccinated against #COVID19

    BW, GERMANY

    01.04.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Flor Gonzalez 

    U.S. Africa Command

    Sgt. Maj. Thresher, command senior enlisted leader, U.S. Africa Command, is one of the first members of AFRICOM vaccinated against COVID-19. The voluntary, safe & effective vaccine is the first step in protecting personnel, families & host-nation communities.

    Date Taken: 01.04.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 03:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780187
    VIRIN: 210104-A-FC375-124
    Filename: DOD_108136263
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: BW, DE

    vaccine
    U.S. Africa Command
    command surgeon
    command senior enlisted leader
    COVID-19

