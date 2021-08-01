"My Why" to get the COVID-19 vaccine

U.S. Army Garrison Italy's first individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine express their reasons why they chose to receive the vaccine January 8, 2021 in Vicenza, Italy. USAHC-V is carrying out the DoD's scalable vaccine distribution and administration plan through a deliberate and coordinated strategy. (U.S. Army Garrison Italy video by Maria Cavins)
|Date Taken:
|01.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 02:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780183
|VIRIN:
|210108-A-UN218-672
|Filename:
|DOD_108136227
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
