    "My Why" to get the COVID-19 vaccine

    VICENZA, ITALY

    01.08.2021

    Video by Maria Cavins 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy's first individuals to receive the COVID-19 vaccine express their reasons why they chose to receive the vaccine January 8, 2021 in Vicenza, Italy. USAHC-V is carrying out the DoD's scalable vaccine distribution and administration plan through a deliberate and coordinated strategy. (U.S. Army Garrison Italy video by Maria Cavins)

    Date Taken: 01.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 02:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780183
    VIRIN: 210108-A-UN218-672
    Filename: DOD_108136227
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Vicenza
    U.S. Army Garrison Italy
    USAG Italy
    target_news_Europe
    COVID-19 vaccine
    Coronavirus vaccine

