    Desert Storm 30th Anniversary-Master Sgt. Alford

    KUWAIT

    12.28.2020

    Video by Joseph Black 

    Area Support Group - Kuwait

    U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Teresa Alford, Area Support Group - Kuwait housing noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks about her involvement during Operation Desert Storm, January 5, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Alford served as a motor transport operator with the 915th Transportation Company from Council Bluffs, Iowa, during the occupation and liberation of Kuwait 30 years ago. (U.S. Army video by Joseph E. Black)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.28.2020
    Date Posted: 01.13.2021 00:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780180
    VIRIN: 201228-D-IE486-542
    Filename: DOD_108136177
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: KW
    Hometown: COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, US

    TAGS

    NCO
    Reserve
    military history
    desert storm
    Kuwait
    88M

