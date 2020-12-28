Desert Storm 30th Anniversary-Master Sgt. Alford

U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Teresa Alford, Area Support Group - Kuwait housing noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks about her involvement during Operation Desert Storm, January 5, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Alford served as a motor transport operator with the 915th Transportation Company from Council Bluffs, Iowa, during the occupation and liberation of Kuwait 30 years ago. (U.S. Army video by Joseph E. Black)
|Date Taken:
|12.28.2020
|Date Posted:
|01.13.2021 00:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780180
|VIRIN:
|201228-D-IE486-542
|Filename:
|DOD_108136177
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
