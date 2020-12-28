Desert Storm 30th Anniversary-Master Sgt. Alford

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="http://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/780180" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army Reserve Master Sgt. Teresa Alford, Area Support Group - Kuwait housing noncommissioned officer in charge, speaks about her involvement during Operation Desert Storm, January 5, 2021, at Camp Arifjan, Kuwait. Alford served as a motor transport operator with the 915th Transportation Company from Council Bluffs, Iowa, during the occupation and liberation of Kuwait 30 years ago. (U.S. Army video by Joseph E. Black)