Since 2017 the Coast Guard has stationed five of its new 154-foot fast response cutters in the Coast Guard 14th District with another on the way. The new cutters are equipped with advanced systems and a greater range than their predecessors. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 22:14
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780177
|VIRIN:
|210112-G-NO310-066
|Filename:
|DOD_108136104
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fast Response Cutters in the Coast Guard 14th District, by PO3 Matthew West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
