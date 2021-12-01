Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fast Response Cutters in the Coast Guard 14th District

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Matthew West 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Since 2017 the Coast Guard has stationed five of its new 154-foot fast response cutters in the Coast Guard 14th District with another on the way. The new cutters are equipped with advanced systems and a greater range than their predecessors. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew West/Released)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 22:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 780177
    VIRIN: 210112-G-NO310-066
    Filename: DOD_108136104
    Length: 00:01:49
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    Coast Guard

