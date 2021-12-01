Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2-4 GSAB Sling load training

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift 

    4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    2nd General Support Aviation Battalion, 4th Aviation Regiment 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division conducting sling load training on Fort Carson, Colorado, Jan. 12, 2021. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sidnie Smith-Swift)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 21:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780170
    VIRIN: 210112-A-DY568-865
    Filename: DOD_108136063
    Length: 00:03:34
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US 
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US
    Hometown: FORT CARSON, CO, US

    Downloads: 12
    High-Res. Downloads: 12

    This work, 2-4 GSAB Sling load training, by SGT Sidnie Smith-Swift, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4ID
    sling load
    Blackhawks
    training
    4CAB

