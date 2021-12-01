Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    B-Roll: Pendleton leadership receives COVID-19 vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton

    U.S. Marine Brig. Gen. Dan Conley, the commanding general of Marine Corps Installations West, Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, along with other members of the MCI-West staff, receive the COVID-19 vaccine at the naval hospital on Camp Pendleton, California, Jan. 12, 2021. While the COVID-19 vaccination is voluntary, all beneficiaries and Marine Corps personnel are strongly encouraged to be vaccinated to protect their health and their community. Vaccines are being administered in a phased approach, prioritizing healthcare workers and first responders, as well as mission critical and deploying personnel. Vaccination distribution prioritization within DoD, and the Marine Corps, will be consistent with data-driven CDC guidance for national prioritization. Marines will continue to wear appropriate masks, practice social distancing, regularly wash their hands, and follow restriction of movement guidelines to maintain the safety of others as a large portion of the population will need to be vaccinated before COVID-19 risks diminish. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Dylan Chagnon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 20:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780157
    VIRIN: 210112-M-HU496-022
    Filename: DOD_108136006
    Length: 00:03:50
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Pendleton leadership receives COVID-19 vaccine, by Sgt Dylan Chagnon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Pendleton
    Marines
    Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
    MCI-West
    COVID-19 vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT