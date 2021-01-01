2020 - Army Futures Command Year In Review

In the midst of a global pandemic, U.S. Army Futures Command has stepped into the fray to support the nation’s response effort, while forging ahead on U.S. Army modernization priorities during 2020.
Just as with the rest of the world, AFC has had to adjust operations this past year, and yet has still found a way to thrive in the challenging environment. From assisting the world’s race to assist the sick and help find a vaccine for COVID-19, to leading the Department of Defense effort to modernize the Joint Force at the pace of industry, 2020 has been a year of firsts for the Austin-based command.
(U.S. Army video by Mr. Luke J. Allen and Mr. John Beauchamp)
|Date Taken:
|01.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 16:11
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|780141
|VIRIN:
|210105-A-HE309-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108135746
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
