B-Roll of members of the Rhode Island National Guard providing vaccinations to mambers of the public in Phase One. Cranston Alternate Care Site, Cranston, Rhode Island. 12 January 2021. (Army National Guard Video by PFC David Connors)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.12.2021 16:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|780138
|VIRIN:
|210112-Z-AE536-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108135738
|Length:
|00:06:47
|Location:
|EAST GREENWICH, RI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vaccination Support in Rhode Island B-Roll, by PFC David Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
