    Vaccination Support in Rhode Island B-Roll

    EAST GREENWICH, RI, UNITED STATES

    01.12.2021

    Video by Pfc. David Connors 

    Joint Force Headquarters, Rhode Island National Guard

    B-Roll of members of the Rhode Island National Guard providing vaccinations to mambers of the public in Phase One. Cranston Alternate Care Site, Cranston, Rhode Island. 12 January 2021. (Army National Guard Video by PFC David Connors)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 16:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 780138
    VIRIN: 210112-Z-AE536-1001
    Filename: DOD_108135738
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: EAST GREENWICH, RI, US 

    This work, Vaccination Support in Rhode Island B-Roll, by PFC David Connors, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Rhode Island
    Vaccine
    Vaccination
    RI National Guard
    Covid 19

