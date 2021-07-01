Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    APG emergency personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2021

    Video by Rebecca Nappi 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Aberdeen Proving Ground's Live broadcast of the first APG employee to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. APG emergency personnel and healthcare workers are the first to receive the vaccine on the installation.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.07.2021
    Date Posted: 01.12.2021 15:24
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 780131
    VIRIN: 210107-A-HF386-322
    Filename: DOD_108135693
    Length: 00:09:58
    Location: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, APG emergency personnel receive COVID-19 vaccine, by Rebecca Nappi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    vaccine
    Aberdeen Proving Ground
    APG
    coronavirus
    COVID-19

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT